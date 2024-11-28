DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sean

Élysée Montmartre
Thu, 28 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€26.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Super! présente

Sean en concert exceptionnel le 28 novembre 2024 à l'Elysée Montmartre !

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par Super!.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Sean

Élysée Montmartre

72 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

