Shaka Lion & Singularis - FYA dub

lowjamz* x BUSTER

Buster Mantis
Sun, 18 Feb, 7:00 pm
DJLondon
£3The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Championing underground sounds.

World hip-hop, future r&b, afrofusion & urban jazz as standard.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by lowjamz*
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Shayn, leverson, Mango Park

Venue

Buster Mantis

3-4 Resolution Way, Deptford, London SE8 4NT, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

