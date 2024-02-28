DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
$12 Adv, $15 Dos + Fees | 21+
Music has always been a pivotal part of m.e.h.'s life. She began writing songs when she was 5 or so, where throughout most years of her life, music was implemented in some way. Whether that was playing the violin in the 3rd g...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.