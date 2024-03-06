Top track

Teen Daze, DJ Set by Juan Izguerra

Zebulon
Wed, 6 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$20.09The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Teen Daze, DJ Set by Juan Izguerra

Teen Daze is an artist, producer and DJ, originally from the West Coast of Beautiful British Columbia, in Canada. With over a decade of releases, shows around the world and even a Juno award under his belt, he’s cultivat...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Zebulon.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Teen Daze

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

