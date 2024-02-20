DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

DEEPER

Location TBA, Los Angeles
Tue, 20 Feb, 10:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

TUESDAYS ARE "DEEPER" AT BLIND TIGER. FEATURING UNDERGROUND ARTISTS AND DEEP TECH AND MINIMAL! VIBES ARE ALWAYS IMACCULATE AS THE DANCEFLOOR ERUPTS WITH DANCERS FROM ALL AROUND.

DEEP | TECH | MNML

ADDRESS IS SENT WITH TICKET CONFIRMATION EMAIL.

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Blind Tiger.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Location TBA, Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California 90013, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

