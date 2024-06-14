DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Scott Lavene + Shop Girls

Crofters Rights
Fri, 14 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£11.55The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

A born storyteller, through his records and his writing Scott Lavene has long been populating a hallucinogenic world of his own creation with ne’er do wells, ragamuffins and eccentrics. With his exceptional third album Disneyland In Dagenham set for releas...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by BLG Promotions.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Shop Girls, Scott Lavene

Venue

Crofters Rights

117-119 Stokes Croft, Bristol BS1 3PY
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
80 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.