Top track

The Lady With the Metallic Voice

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Joe Gideon & Jim Sclavunos + Jess Ribeiro

The Waiting Room
Thu, 9 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£14.28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Lady With the Metallic Voice
Got a code?

About

Eat Your Own Ears presents a double bill of Joe Gideon & Jim Sclavunos + Jess Ribeiro at The Waiting Room.

Back in March 2020, singer/songwriter Joe was mid-tour promoting his fresh album ‘Armagideon’ when the pandemic brought his tour, along with the ent...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Eat Your Own Ears.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Joe Gideon, Jim Sclavunos, Jess Ribeiro

Venue

The Waiting Room

175 Stoke Newington High Street, London N16 0LH
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.