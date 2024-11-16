Top track

Tara Clerkin Trio - The Turning Ground

Tara Clerkin Trio

EartH
Sat, 16 Nov, 6:30 pm
£18.98The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

This event will take place in EartH Theatre.

TARA CLERKIN TRIO are Pat Benjamin, Sunny Joe Paradisos and Tara Clerkin, three musicians involved in a number of cult Bristol bands over the years before confidently settling down in triangle formation. They a...

Presented by Upset The Rhythm.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Tara Clerkin Trio, Able Noise

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Doors open6:30 pm
