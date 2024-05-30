Top track

BODEGA - How Did This Happen?!

Bodega

Trabendo
Thu, 30 May, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Le groupe BODEGA, représentant le plus cool de l’art-punk new-yorkais, annonce un reboot de l’album "Our Brand Could Be Yr Life" et une tournée en 2024. Le quintet sera de passage à Paris le 30 mai, au Trabendo.

Les mineurs doivent étre accompagnés d'un adulte.
Présenté par RADICAL PRODUCTION.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

BODEGA

Venue

Trabendo

Parc de la Villette, 211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris
Doors open7:30 pm

