Fergus McCreadie

Band on the Wall
Sun, 19 May, 8:00 pm
GigsManchester
£23.58
About Fergus McCreadie

Nominated for the 2022 Mercury Prize, pianist and composer Fergus McCreadie is one of the most exciting young talents out of Glasgow and out of the new UK jazz scene. His music is an innovative blend of jazz and Scottish traditional music, with composition Read more

Event information

Nominated for the 2022 Mercury Prize, pianist and composer Fergus McCreadie is one of the most exciting young talents out of Glasgow and out of the new UK jazz scene.

10+ Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult. ID required for 16+
Presented by Band on the Wall.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Fergus McCreadie

Venue

Band on the Wall

25 Swan St, The Northern Quarter, Manchester M4 5JZ
Doors open7:30 pm
500 capacity

