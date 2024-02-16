Top track

Remember The Rhyme: Love Songs Edition

The Duplex
Fri, 16 Feb, 9:00 pm
From $20

About Afrotrak

Afrotrak aims to cultivate an atmosphere where people can enjoy black culture represented and celebrated through the arts. Each Afrotrak experience is intended to evoke a feeling—of tranquility, thrill, etc.

Since 2016, Afrotrak has produced concerts, eve Read more

Event information

Remember The Rhyme is a highly interactive event bringing music lovers together in community to celebrate and educate themselves about the history of music.

DJs dig in their crates and go back to back playing a variety of songs while participants join the...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Afrotrak.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Afrotrak

Venue

The Duplex

3137 West Logan Boulevard, Chicago, Illinois 60647, United States
Doors open9:00 pm
135 capacity

