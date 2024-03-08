Top track

Late Nite Laundry - Floating

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Late Nite Laundry w/ Modern Nun, Joey Nebulous

Sleeping Village
Fri, 8 Mar, 9:30 pm
GigsChicago
$19.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Late Nite Laundry - Floating
Got a code?

About

$15 Adv, $18 Dos + Fees | 21+

Late Nite Laundry is a Chicago-based indie soul quartet. When they began releasing a string of standalone singles between late 2020 and late 2021, The Chicago Tribune wrote that they blend “vivid, lo-fi sonic elements with a...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Sleeping Village.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Sleeping Village

3734 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.