claire rousay LP Release

2220 Arts + Archives
Sat, 27 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $20.40

About

BAMM BAMM presents claire rousay, celebrating her new LP release, sentiment, on Thrill Jockey.

~

claire rousay is a singular artist, known for challenging conventions in experimental and ambient music forms. rousay masterfully incorporates textural found...

This is an all ages event
Presented by BAMM BAMM
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Claire Rousay

Venue

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

