Top track

Buried Alive - Watching You Die

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Buried Alive

New Cross Inn
Wed, 6 Mar, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
Selling fast
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Buried Alive - Watching You Die
Got a code?

About

Buried Alive

Yeah that's right. First ever London show for metalcore legends, featuring Scott Vogel. What else can we say? We've all seen that TIHC video and wanted to be there, so come do it.

https://www.instagram.com/buriedalivehardcore/

https://solo....

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Real Life + New Cross Live.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mindless, Buried Alive

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.