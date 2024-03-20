Top track

Pram - Peepshow

Pram + Guest

Petit Bain
Wed, 20 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Le groupe britannique PRAM est essentiellement un produit du post-punk de la fin des années 80. Inspiré par des groupes comme The Raincoats et The Slits, PRAM invente ses propres règles, dans une approche inventive et ouverte de la composition.

Onze ans a...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Petit Bain & Vedettes.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

PRAM

Venue

Petit Bain

7 Port de la Gare, 75013 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

