The Silent Treatment, Petty Larcenists and The Reach Outs

Palmer's Bar
Sat, 6 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
$12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
You ready to rock a 4/20 Saturday? We've got punk loudness in alllll sorts of strains for ya. Garage punk? Check. Glammy pop punk? Check? Good ol' fashioned yell-in-yer-face punk? Yeah. We got that, too.

The Silent Treatment~ Your new favorite punk band m...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Palmer's Bar.
Lineup

The Reach Outs, Petty Larcenists, The Silent Treatment

Venue

Palmer's Bar

500 Cedar Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55454, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

