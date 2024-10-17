Top track

Now Ex - We Had It All

Now Ex live in London

The Garage
Thu, 17 Oct, 7:30 pm
£19.65The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Now Ex – Now Ex is the musical pseudonym for East London alt pop artist Nick Hampson. Known alongside Now Ex for his filmmaking, this is cinematic pop that was built for the silver screen, and makes the listener the protagonist. It’s captivating, layered p...

This is an 14+ event (u16's must be accompanied by an adult)
Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Now Ex

Venue

The Garage

20-22 Highbury Cres, London N5 1RD
Doors open7:30 pm
600 capacity
Accessibility information

