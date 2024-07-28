Top track

Vulvectomy - Fornicate In Putrefaction

Vulvectomy

The Black Heart
Sun, 28 Jul, 6:30 pm
GigsLondon
£17.31

About

Beyond The Grave presents

VULVECTOMY
https://www.facebook.com/vulvectomyslam
Formed in 2007 and hailing from Italy, Vulvectomy are coming to UK shores for the first time as they grace the capital for the second of their two planned shows. . Renowned a...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Beyond The Grave
Lineup

Vulvectomy, Imperial Execration, Dygora

Venue

The Black Heart

2-3 Greenland Pl, London NW1 0AP
Doors open6:30 pm

