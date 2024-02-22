DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
BLA STUDIO & SUCCEDE
Presentano
IDENTITY PLAY
Un percorso esplorativo sul concetto di identità attraverso un talk e un laboratorio curato dall’attrice e autrice Sofia Taglioni.
Chi siamo? Domanda, dubbio o sinonimo di vita che ha guidato filosofi, scie...
