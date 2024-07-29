Top track

Fire

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Waxahatchee

The Leeds Irish Centre
Mon, 29 Jul, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£26.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Fire
Got a code?

About Waxahatchee

Waxahatchee is the solo project of Alabama singer-songwriter Katie Crutchfield. Combining acoustic Southern folk with Americana and indie rock, she pairs her guitar-led instrumentals with confessional songwriting, from the highs and lows of overcoming a to Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

‘Tigers Blood’ by Waxahatchee

One of the hardest working singer-songwriters in the game is named Katie Crutchfield. She was born in Alabama, grew up near Waxahatchee Creek. Skipped town and struck out on her own as Waxahatchee. That was over a decade ago....

This is a 14+ event
Brudenell Presents...
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Waxahatchee

Venue

The Leeds Irish Centre

York Road, Leeds LS9 9NT
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
800 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.