Rosy (Specka) + L. Ciges + LJ Pájaro | Muscle and Hate

Specka
Fri, 8 Mar, 11:59 pm
DJMadrid
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Muscle and Hate

La Explosiva Fusión de la Música Ebm, Techno, cocinado a fuego lento

Si hay algo que caracteriza a la música Ebm Techno es su capacidad para hacernos vibrar y liberar nuestra energía más salvaje.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Specka Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Rosy (Specka), LJ Pájaro

Venue

Specka

Calle de Orense, 26, 28020 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:59 pm

