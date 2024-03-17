Top track

Twin Shadow - Forget

Twin Shadow (Night 3)

Sleepwalk
Sun, 17 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$41.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

** TWIN SHADOW** with Wynne Bennett
* An Intimate performance of the debut album "Forget"

March 17 (Night 3)
Doors at 7pm, show at 8pm
$35 in advance / $40 at the door

This is a 21+ event
Presented by CAMEO
$
Lineup

Twin Shadow

Venue

Sleepwalk

251 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

