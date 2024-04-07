Top track

grimace / cage / Chaos Reigns + more

New Cross Inn
Sun, 7 Apr, 5:00 pm
£9.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

grimace

Scratchy post-hardcore noise from Switzerland

cage

Fuzz-mosh freak-punx from Switzerland

Chaos Reigns

Party hardcore from London

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Real Life and Fire Pit Booking.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Affray

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open5:00 pm

