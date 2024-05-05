Top track

Jump Up Quickly

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mungo’s Hi Fi + Solo Banton

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Sun, 5 May, 10:00 pm
DJManchester
From £8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Jump Up Quickly
Got a code?

About

A sound system, a production house and legendary selectors - Mungo's Hi Fi need little introduction.

Returning to Manchester this May Bank Holiday armed with tons of new and classic productions as well as an ever-growing box of dubplates.

Adding to the l...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Blues Kitchen Manchester.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mungo’s Hi Fi, Solo Banton

Venue

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester

13 Quay St, Manchester M3 3HN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.