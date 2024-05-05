DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
A sound system, a production house and legendary selectors - Mungo's Hi Fi need little introduction.
Returning to Manchester this May Bank Holiday armed with tons of new and classic productions as well as an ever-growing box of dubplates.
Adding to the l...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.