DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Club Inferno is back on March 9th at Super Club. Get ready to a special act with Ape In Funky Garage. Housy and hot vibes in the first half of the night, techno influences from the second half.
Lineup:
- Reactivo b2b Stefano Marra
- Ape In Funky Garag...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.