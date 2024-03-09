DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

CLUB INFERNO for Super Club

Super Club
Sat, 9 Mar, 11:45 pm
PartyMilano
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Club Inferno is back on March 9th at Super Club. Get ready to a special act with Ape In Funky Garage. Housy and hot vibes in the first half of the night, techno influences from the second half.

Lineup:

- Reactivo b2b Stefano Marra

- Ape In Funky Garag...

Questo è un evento 21+
Presentato da Super Club S.r.l..

Venue

Super Club

Via Tortona, 27, 20144 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open11:59 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.