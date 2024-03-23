DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Carlo Ozzella - Effetto Notte

Spazio Teatro 89
Sat, 23 Mar, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Dopo due anni dall’ultimo lavoro in studio Carlo Ozzella e la sua band tornano sulla scena della musica indipendente e autoprodotta con un disco in cui la vena più rock della band viene alla luce insieme alla ricerca di un sound energico, coinvolgente e co...

Tutte le età
Presented by Cultura e Servizi SRL Impresa Sociale

Lineup

Venue

Spazio Teatro 89

Via Fratelli Zoia 89, 20153 Milan Milan, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.