Paper Hats, Scab, Shred Scarz, Kayduff Bloom

Windmill Brixton
Wed, 14 Feb, 7:30 pm
£6
About

One for the lovers (of loud things)...

PAPER HATS - https://www.instagram.com/thisisnotpaperhats/ - young and loud

SCAB - https://www.instagram.com/scab_band/ - Pompey grindcore

SHRED SCARZ - https://www.instagram.com/shredscarz/ - rap attack

KAYDUFF B...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Windmill Brixton.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Scab, paper hats

Venue

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

