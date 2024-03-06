Top track

Granfergo - La Danza Del Petrolero

Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Somewhere Soul: Music to Expand Your Horizons with Granfergo & Sebastian Mayor

Ninety One Living Room
Wed, 6 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join Somewhere Soul for their very first live show of 2024 as they present two artists sure to expand your music horizons in 2024. First up set your out of office and recline your mind as you allow Sebastian Mayor to transport you to the beaches of Br***...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Ninety One Living Room.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Granfergo, Sebastian Mayor

Venue

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

