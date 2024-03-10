DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Thé dansant # DRIPPED OUT

La Java
Sun, 10 Mar, 5:00 pm
PartyParis
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Thé dansant

Ton événement du dimanche après midi.

Gratuit jusqu'à 20h00 (sur réservation)

Show case, live, dj set, gâteaux, friandises et drinks.

Pour ce premier opus, on invite :

BAЯAZER, le talentueux DJ et producteur, a émergé sur la scène musicale...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par A.A Production.
Lineup

DJ Mad

Venue

La Java

105 Rue du Faubourg du Temple, 75010 Paris, France
Doors open5:00 pm

