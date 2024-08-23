DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Matthew Halsall (Live)

Belgrave Music Hall
Fri, 23 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsLeeds
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

World Island and Gondwana present The Gondwana Weekender part 1

Matthew Halsall

Playing 2 live sets

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by World Island x Gondwana.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Matthew Halsall

Venue

Belgrave Music Hall

1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity
Accessibility information

