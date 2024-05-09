DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Laura Formenti Stand Up Comedy

Retronouveau
Thu, 9 May, 8:30 pm
ComedyMessina
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
LAURA FORMENTI STAND UP COMEDY

Apertura porte: 20.30 / show: 22.00

Stand up comedian, autrice, attrice, performer…insomma non so ancora cosa fare da grande. Finalista a Italia’s Got Talent 2021 e virale sul web col vide “Se fossi un uomo…”

In tv sono un...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Retronouveau SAS.

Laura Formenti

Retronouveau

Via Croce Rossa, 33, 98124 Messina ME, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

