Pelada

Musicbox Lisboa
Thu, 23 May, 10:00 pm
€13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

PT

Directamente da rave scene de Montreal, os Pelada são um duo composto pelo cantor Chris Vargas e oprodutor Tobias Rochman que chamaram a atenção da cena de dança a nível mundial depois de carregarem faixas para o Soundcloud em 2014. Passaram os primeir...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Musicbox.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Pelada

Venue

Musicbox Lisboa

Rua Nova Do Carvalho 24, 1200-019 Lisbon, Lisbon, Portugal
Doors open9:30 pm

