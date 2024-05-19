Top track

Todd Terry - Something Goin On

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kinky Malinki

O Beach Ibiza
Sun, 19 May, 1:00 pm
PartyIbiza
From €24.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Todd Terry - Something Goin On
Got a code?

About Todd Terry

It is no exaggeration to say that Todd ‘The God’ Terry is one of the defining artists of ’80s New York, both in terms of the scene he was a part of and the effect it would have on shaping modern music. His bringing together of two vital nascent artforms – Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Closing parties don't get much bigger than Kinky Malinki's final showdown of 2024 at O Beach Ibiza. If the last few Kinky Malinki October events are any indication, you can expect a full day of house music hedonism. The line-up has yet to be announced, but...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by O Beach Ibiza.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Todd Terry

Venue

O Beach Ibiza

Camí Des Molí 14, 07820 Sant Antoni de Portmany, Balearic Islands, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open1:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.