I.D. x DBDB 10 años: artistas TBC

Dabadaba
Sat, 16 Mar, 11:55 pm
DJDonostia-San Sebastian
From €15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
I.D. x DBDB 10 años

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Guajira Sicodélica SL.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Dabadaba

Mundaitz Kalea, 8, 20012 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Doors open11:55 pm

