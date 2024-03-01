DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Babe Night ~ The Girl Powered Dance Party!

El Cid
Fri, 1 Mar, 10:00 pm
PartyLos Angeles
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
👀 CALLING ALL BABES! The hottest girl powered dance party BABE NIGHT is coming down from Seattle for one night only at El Cid Friday March 1st! 👀

✨ Get ready to dance to your favorite 90s ~ Y2K ~ Euro House hits and be showered in a glittery sea of fun...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Babe Night.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

El Cid

4212 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

