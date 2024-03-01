DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Inertia Warehouse Popup

DTLA, Location TBA
Fri, 1 Mar, 10:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$8.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Past headliners coming in to perform for the culture. Limited capacity, returning to roots for a night. Grungy vibes. 21+ event.

Uber/lyft strongly recommended. DTLA address sent day of show. Respect the space and come quietly.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by INERTIA
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

DTLA, Location TBA

Los Angeles, California 90015, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

FAQs

Is there parking?

Yes, but it is only street parking at your own risk. Please uber or lyft to the location if you are concerned about anything.

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.