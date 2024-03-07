DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ione, Teri Quinn, They’re Theirs

miniBar
Thu, 7 Mar, 7:00 pm
$13.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Ione, is a 25 Year Old Singer/Songwriter From Sioux City Iowa. She started Her Singing Career At The Age Of 11. Since That Time She Has Toured Extensively Throughout The Midwest Developing Her Unique Style. Ione’s Powerful, Soulful Voice Is Undeniable Whet...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by recordBar.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

miniBar

3810 Broadway Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64111, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

