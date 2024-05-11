DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Cabariel Burlesque Festival - Pass Samedi

Le Sub Pigalle
Sat, 11 May, 7:00 pm
PartyParis
From €25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
FESTIVAL « New Comers » SAMEDI 11 MAI

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Sub Pigalle.
3 Place De Clichy, 75008 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

