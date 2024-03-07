DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Revelacion o timo: podcast en directo (JNSP)

El Sol
Thu, 7 Mar, 8:30 pm
PodcastMadrid
€11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Sebas y Claudio, responsables del podcast sobre música y cultura pop REVELACIÓN O TIMO de Jenesaispop, debatirán sobre un tema de actualidad musical durante 75-90 minutos en la Sala El Sol.

All ages
Presented by El Sol.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

El Sol

Calle de los Jardines, 3, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.