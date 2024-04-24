Top track

Giant Sand

YES The Pink Room
Wed, 24 Apr, 7:30 pm
£21.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Giant Sand celebrate 25 years since the release of the legendary Chore Of Enchantment, the panoramic masterpiece that was the turning point for the classic line-up featuring seasoned songwriter Howe Gelb and latter-day Calexico members Joey Burns and John...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hey! Manchester.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

38 Charles St, Manchester M1 7DB, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

