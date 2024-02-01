Top track

Popular Kids Club: An Outdoor Comedy Show

Permanent Records Roadhouse
Thu, 1 Feb, 7:00 pm
ComedyLos Angeles
$10.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

A night of laughter and fun with your favorite Popular kids.

NOTE: Despite the name, all are welcome, including the unpopular.

Hosted by America's favorite handsome boy Luke Wienecke!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Popular Kids Club
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

3
Jenny Zigrino, Steph Tolev, Joel Kim Booster and 3 more

Venue

Permanent Records Roadhouse

1906 Cypress Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90065, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

FAQs

Venue Information

This show is held outdoors on the patio of Permanent Records Roadhouse in Glassell Park.

Permanent Records Roadhouse is a bar so attendees must be 21+.

What's the parking situation?

Street parking only.

There is typically ample parking on Cypress before 7:30 PM. We recommend carpooling with friends or using Lyft or Uber on nights that the show is sold out as parking does get difficult.

What's seating like?

Combination of seating and standing room.

We highly encourage attendees to arrive early to grab a spot. Once seats are claimed, the venue is standing room. Please feel free to bring blankets to sit picnic style.

Does the venue sell food and/or drinks?

Permanent Records offers a killer happy hour before the show starts so you can grab a drink at happy hour while you settle in, a papusa from Salvamex next door, or even sandwiches around the corner at The Heights Deli!

Permanent does not mind if you bring food to the show outdoors - please just don't leave behind a mess :)

Do you have listening devices available?

ADA Compliant Listening Devices Are Available Upon Request

Is your lineup set in stone?

Lineup is always confirmed but always subject to change.

Anything else I should know?

POPULAR KIDS CLUB is an indie outdoor comedy show every 1st + 3rd Thursday of every month. Produced by Heather Donaldson, Luke Wienecke, and Spencer Rollins, and photographed by Oscar Mendoza.

