Otra Vista Club Social

La (2) de Apolo
Mon, 18 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsBarcelona
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Otra Vista Club Social es un viaje sonoro musical a la afro-cubanidad en todos sus aspectos, desde la música tradicional, el latín-jazz, el funk, el afro-blues y el afro-jazz creando una sonoridad contemporánea, fresca y atrevida. La rumba, el brikamo y lo...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Eliot Ramirez Mirabal.
Venue

La (2) de Apolo

Carrer Nou de la Rambla, 107, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open7:30 pm

