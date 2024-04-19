DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

AHF - Maynards Heritage Dinner

Maynards Kitchen
Fri, 19 Apr, 6:00 pm
Food & drinkTucson
$204.97The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Tequila Ocho Heritage Dinner

Friday, April 19

6-9pm

21+

$196

Join the Maynards Culinary Collective Tequila Ocho and a special guest chef for THE epicurean experience of the year featuring a 6-course menu, agave spirits neat pours, tequila cocktails an...

This is a 21+ event
Agave Heritage Festival
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Maynards Kitchen

400 East Toole Avenue, Tucson, Arizona 85701, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.