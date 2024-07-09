Top track

Amen Dunes - Lonely Richard

Amen Dunes

KOKO
Tue, 9 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£30.74The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

With Death Jokes, for the first time since the project's incarnation in 2006, the spiritual reflections and meditations of Amen Dunes are turned away from himself, and out sharply towards the world. The album is also a drastic turn musically and thematical...

This is a 14+ event (Anyone under the age of 16 to be accompanied by an adult)
Presented by FKP Scorpio.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Amen Dunes

Venue

KOKO

1A Camden High St, London NW1 7JE
Doors open7:00 pm
1500 capacity
Accessibility information

