Garius Hill with MuseCycle

Citizen Vinyl
Sat, 24 Feb, 7:00 pm
$18.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
You're invited to a special evening of music on Saturday, Feb. 24, featuring jazz pianist/composer Garius Hill. He'll be joined by drummer Jeff Tippins and Byron Hedgepeth on vibes, all in collaboration with multimedia artist Jennifer Bennett. 7 p.m. show,...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Citizen Vinyl.
$
Garius Hill

Citizen Vinyl

14 Ohenry Ave, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

