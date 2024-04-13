DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Make Me Feel

Band on the Wall
Sat, 13 Apr, 11:00 pm
PartyManchester
£12.58The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
We are excited to announce the next edition of Make Me Feel, this time at the legendary Band On The Wall.

After the first successful event, we have curated another all-night-long explosion of Queer Joy, Love and Expression. Performances, DJ's and good vib...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Feel Good Club
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Band on the Wall

25 Swan St, The Northern Quarter, Manchester M4 5JZ
Doors open11:00 pm
500 capacity

