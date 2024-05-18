Top track

Elif (TR) - Bamboo Forest

Stuck in the Scene Presents: Elif

Primary Night Club
Sat, 18 May, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
From $24.21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Born and raised in the cultural hub of Istanbul, Turkish DJ, producer and Marginalia label head Elif is rapidly earning her rightful place amongst dance music’s elite. Laying claim to an abundance of internationally celebrated releases on some of the indus...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Stuck in the Scene
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Elif

Venue

Primary Night Club

5 W Division St, Chicago, IL 60610, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

