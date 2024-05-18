DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Born and raised in the cultural hub of Istanbul, Turkish DJ, producer and Marginalia label head Elif is rapidly earning her rightful place amongst dance music’s elite. Laying claim to an abundance of internationally celebrated releases on some of the indus...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.