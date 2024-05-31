Top track

Jammer & Skepta - Mas Murder

WE ARE FRIENDS: JAMMER (DJ SET) + MORE

The Lower Third
Fri, 31 May, 11:00 pm
PartyLondon
£11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

BBC RADIO 1 & 1XTRA HOST JEREMIAH ASIAMAH BRINGS A NIGHT OF ECLECTIC MUSIC FROM HOUSE TO, FUNKY, TO AFRO FEATURING: UK LEGEND - JAMMER PLAYING A DJ SET INCLUDING ROBIN M, DUO & THE ALMANAC.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Jeremiah Asiamah
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jammer, Jeremiah Asiamah, Robin M and 2 more

Venue

The Lower Third

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

