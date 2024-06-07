DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Domicile x The Black Room presents Sanchez Jr

Domicile Miami
Fri, 7 Jun, 10:00 pm
DJMiami
From $12.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Immerse yourself in Miami's underground techno scene at "The Black Room." Friday June 7th, Domicile Miami & The Black Room features an electrifying lineup, with a special US debut visiting from Colombia, SANCHEZ JR together with local favorites CYPHSS, DOM...

Ladies 18+ guys 21+ must present physical valid ID
Presented by Domicile.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sanchez Jr.

Venue

Domicile Miami

6391 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, Florida 33150, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

