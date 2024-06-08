DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Brain Dead & Arc'teryx present All Rise Fest New York

Brooklyn Bouldering Project
Sat, 8 Jun, 8:00 am
PartyNew York
From $41.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
ALL RISE FEST—the experimental program making outdoor activities more accessible for marginalized communities—is headed to New York City, on Saturday, June 8th at Bouldering Project Brooklyn, for a packed day of top-notch climbers, competitions, DJs, and l...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Brain Dead, LLC.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Brooklyn Bouldering Project

575 Degraw Street, Brooklyn, New York 11217, United States
Doors open8:00 am

